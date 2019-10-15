20 people taken to hospital in Sunday's BKE accident involving motorbike, trailer and bus

PHOTO: YouTube screengrabs
Jean Lau
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - An accident between a motorcycle, trailer and private bus resulted in 20 people being taken to three different hospitals on Sunday (Oct 13).

Police said on Monday they were alerted to the accident along the Bukit Timah Expressway towards the Pan-Island Expressway at 1.38pm, and that 20 people aged between eight and 68 were conscious when they were taken to hospital.

It is understood that their injuries were not life-threatening.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said 15 people were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, three were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and two to National University Hospital.

In a video posted on citizen journalism website Stomp, a silver motorcycle is seen on the third lane of the road, with its front against the back of a white-and-blue bus. Debris can be seen in front of the bus.

A red Special Operations Command vehicle and emergency vehicles are also seen on the road.

A man, who wanted to be known only as Mr Syohir, said that he was driving to Bukit Panjang when he saw the aftermath of the accident. He submitted a video of the scene to Stomp.

The 26-year-old navigation officer told The Straits Times: "There was a lot of glass on the road, but I'm not sure where it came from. There were a lot of people waiting on the road shoulder and some of them were crying."

The police are investigating the incident.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

