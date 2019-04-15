20 residents evacuated from Jurong East HDB block after living room fire

20 residents evacuated from Jurong East HDB block after living room fire
A Reddit user shared a photo on April 14 of smoke rising in the air from an HDB block.
PHOTO: Reddit
Ng Huiwen
The Straits Times
Apr 15, 2019

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out in a sixth-floor unit of a Housing Board (HDB) block in Jurong East on Sunday (April 14), which saw about 20 residents being evacuated.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it responded to a fire at about 3pm. The fire involved the contents of the living room.

The SCDF said that it put out the blaze using a water jet. There were no reported injuries.

The Straits Times understands that there was nobody in the flat at the time.

On online discussion platform Reddit, a user shared a photo on Sunday of smoke rising in the air from an HDB block. The photo was taken from an MRT train.

The SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

fires SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force)
Purchase this article for republication.
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement