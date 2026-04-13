Over $1.3m in losses: 20 to be charged over alleged scam activities

A 19-year-old is among 20 persons to be charged in court from April 13 (Monday) to April 17 for their alleged involvement in perpetuating scam-related money mule activities.

The 20 persons — 15 men and five women — aged between 19 and 49, are suspected to be involved in various scams such as government officials impersonation, jobs, e-commerce and investments scams, accounting for over $1.3 million in losses.

Their offences include: abetment to cheating, assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct and abetting unauthorised access to computer material.

Police said on Sunday that the 20 individuals had allegedly facilitated scam activities by relinquishing or selling their bank accounts, and enabled criminal syndicates to launder money.

Some of these individuals had allegedly cheated banks into opening accounts and handed over their iBanking credentials to unknown persons.

The offence of assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine, or both.

Those found guilty of cheating may be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

Facilitating authorised access to computer material carries a penalty of up to two years' jail, a fine, or both.

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