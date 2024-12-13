200 evacuated after fire engulfs Ghim Moh flat

About 200 people were evacuated after a fire broke out in a HDB flat on Wednesday (Dec 11) morning.

The incident occurred at around 12.35am in a ninth floor unit at Block 3 Ghim Moh Road.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the fire involved contents in the living room.

SCDF firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with a water jet and no injuries were reported.

As a precautionary measure, about 200 residents were evacuated by the police.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

'Maximum support will be given'

Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Christopher de Souza shared an update in a Facebook post on Dec 11 after visiting the site that day.

He shared a photo of the flat's interior, which appeared severely damaged by the fire.

He added that all families were safe and that no casualties were reported. He also "requested to be briefed on (the investigation’s) findings".

"In the meantime, maximum support will be given to all affected homes, including the provision of interim housing, where needed," said De Souza.

Resident Saffire Ng recounted her experience in De Souza's Facebook post, where she commended the "community spirit" of the firefighters, policemen, paramedics and residents who worked together till 4am in the morning.

"It was community spirit all together…You should be here to see this touching sight for yourself," she added.

"It was indeed really heartwarming especially when we all gathered at the pavilion and checked on each other."

