200 packs of durians snapped up in 2 hours on first day of Ang Mo Kio vendor's giveaway

A durian stall in Ang Mo Kio is giving away 200 portions of durians daily over five days as a way of giving back to the community, and on the first day, all of it snapped up within two hours.

From Jan 5 to 9, Nabayla Durian at Block 530 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 is distributing packs of XO and D24 durians to seniors aged 55 and above from 5pm daily, while stocks last, reported 8world.

During this period, the stall will also offer premium Black Gold Musang King durians at a discounted price of $8 per kilogram (kg).

The owner, identified as Ah Ping, told 8world that their Black Gold Musang King durians are usually sold for $15 per kg, while XO and D24 durians cost around $8 to $10 each.

She initially feared that people would not know about the event but word quickly spread, attracting a line of seniors on Monday (Jan 5) when the giveaway started.

Ah Ping shared that giving out durians for free was their way giving back to the community, adding it was not the first time they had done so.

"We also distributed durians for free at Block 846 in Yishun in early November. Every week, we've been distributing durians to low-income families at the void decks of HDB blocks," she told 8world.

Ah Ping said that in total, the stall expects to give away or sell roughly 1,000kg of durians daily during this period, reported 8world.

The first person to receive a durian, identified as Yang, 75, had been queueing since Monday 4.30pm.

She said: "I came to look around and was thinking about buying papaya and other fruits when the owner told me to wait as they were giving out durians. I was also asked to call my friends to come over."

Yang informed her neighbours, drawing at least three other seniors to make the trip down to collect the free durians, reported 8world.

73-year-old Roslani told 8world that he was also unaware of the promotion and happened to be buying bread nearby when he heard about the offer, so he joined the queue to grab some for his wife.

