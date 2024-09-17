2015 Taiwan water park fire: Singaporean burn victim becoming doctor to help others like her

Megan Loy's life has come full circle — the medical student is now an intern at the very hospital she was admitted to after sustaining serious burns.

In 2015, the Singaporean suffered burns to about 80 per cent of her body after a fire broke out at the Formosa Fun Coast water park in Taipei, Taiwan during the Colour Play Asia Festival.

The fire, caused by the explosion of coloured cornstarch powder thrown at partygoers, resulted in 15 deaths and nearly 500 injuries.

Loy, then 18, was under intensive care at the Taipei Medical University Shuang-Ho Hospital for three days before she was flown back to Singapore to continue receiving treatment at the Burns Centre in Singapore General Hospital (SGH), reported The Straits Times.

She and her friends had travelled to Taiwan on a graduation trip after completing their International Baccalaureate exams.

Loy, now 27, recalled the incident while speaking to Shin Min Daily News recently.

"It was only when I was on the ambulance that I saw my hands and feet, and found that a whole piece of burnt skin appeared to be falling off my arm," she said.

"I realised the extent of my injuries and was most worried that I wouldn't have the chance to see my family again."

Her road to recovery proved emotionally and physically taxing.

As Loy underwent treatment, she developed anxiety and a fear of fire.

After she was discharged from hospital, she tried to cook to pass the time but was afraid of burning herself on the stove.

"When I was lighting the fire, I was standing very far away from the stove.

"It took me a few tries before I slowly overcame my fear," she told Shin Min.

Loy, who set her sights on becoming a doctor since she was 16, said that she became more firm in her pursuit of medicine after the fire as she was inspired by the doctors who treated her burns.

She went on to apply to the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, reported Shin Min Daily.

Returning to SGH as an intern, Loy said she hopes to specialise in burn treatment and reconstructive plastic surgery in the future and be a positive influence on patients with experiences like hers.

She wants to encourage them to face the journey of recovery bravely, reported the Chinese evening daily.

