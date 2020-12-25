2020 checklist: Dun bluff, did you do these 20 things not?

1. You wore your disposable mask the wrong way – below your nostrils and inside out.

2. When you finally wore it right, you secretly pulled down your mask at work… to dig your nose.

3. You held your breath every time you saw a jogger sprint towards you, huffing and puffing out microscopic saliva droplets – without a mask.

4. You tsk-ed anyone who sneezed, coughed or choked on their laksa.

5. You actually really thought about using the savings from your “This Year Cannot Travel” fund to buy the more-than-$1,000 Louis Vuitton Face Shield. But no point cos still must wear a mask under the shield.

6. You did not bother to shave/apply lipstick/shave and apply lipstick.

via GIPHY

7. You queued for hours for BBT on April 21 before BBT shops, along with other non-essential F&B services, had to close for circuit breaker.

8. You started a Whatsapp chat group titled “I FOUND KLEENEX TOILET PAPER AT THE CHANGI AIRPORT BRANCH OF NTUC. GO. NOW.”

9. You hoarded toilet paper.

10. Then you realised you had more toilet paper than, er, backsides at home.