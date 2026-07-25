2022 Farrer Road sinkhole: Construction company fined $84k for lapses

Construction company Nishimatsu Construction has been fined $84,000, four years after worksite lapses led to a sinkhole forming on the slip road leading from Holland Road to Farrer Road.

The incident closed the road to traffic for about a week in November 2022, and it was only fully reopened in March 2023.

A representative from the Japanese company pleaded guilty to three charges under the Building Control Act on Friday (July 24), with another three similar charges taken into consideration during sentencing, reported The Straits Times.

The company was also charged with deviating from the approved plans and failing to carry out the required probe drilling and grouting from the ground surface at the appropriate stage.

These lapses led to an 8m-long, 4m-wide and 3m-deep sinkhole.

Nishimatsu Construction was appointed by the Public Utilities Board to carry out building works for the Deep Tunnel Sewerage System Phase 2 in Farrer Road.

On Nov 15, 2022, a machine involved in excavating a tunnel was undergoing maintenance when the ground in front of it destabilised, causing the sinkhole to form.

A short section of Farrer Road beyond the slip road was closed to facilitate grouting and strengthening works, while a section of the leftmost lane of Farrer Underpass was also closed to ensure vehicles exiting the slip road could merge safely into Farrer Road.

[[nid:737872]]

melissateo@asiaone.com