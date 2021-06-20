21 Covid-19 cases found in 9 households at Bukit Merah View HDB block

SINGAPORE - Residents of eight Housing Board (HDB) blocks in Bukit Merah View will be required to go for Covid-19 swab tests after 21 cases were detected in one block.

The 21 cases were from nine different households at Block 119 Bukit Merah View. Wastewater testing at nearby blocks also detected Covid-19 viral fragments.

Mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests will be conducted for all residents living in blocks 116, 117, 118, 119, 124A, 124B, 125 and 126 Bukit Merah View on Sunday (June 20) and Monday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday.

These blocks are near 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre, the site of Singapore's largest open cluster to date with 70 cases.

The ministry said voluntary testing would be conducted concurrently for visitors to these blocks, and those who have interacted with residents there, between June 5 and 19.

Residents have been notified by SMS, MOH added.

Testing will be optional for those who tested negative for Covid-19 from Tuesday (June 15) onwards.

In the event a positive test result is returned, MOH said it will isolate the case, identify all close contacts, test and quarantine them to prevent further transmission.