21 injured in Sungei Kadut crash between 2 lorries; driver arrested for allegedly running red light

Twenty one people were injured in a lorry collision on Wednesday night (Oct 15) and one driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt.

The police said in a statement on Friday evening (Oct 17) that the 24-year-old driver was ferrying nine passengers when he allegedly ran a red light at the traffic junction of Choa Chu Kang Way by Sungei Kadut Avenue and Sungei Kadut Loop.

The lorry collided with another lorry, which had 11 passengers, as the latter vehicle was proceeding through the junction on a green light.

Apart from the driver who ran the red light, the remaining 21 people from both vehicles were taken to hospitals.

The injuries they sustained include fractures, lacerations and bodily pains.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of dangerous driving causing grievous hurt, the driver faces five years of jail and disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, he could face a jail term of between one and ten years and disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

Red-light running violations

In the same statement, police said red-light running remains a serious concern.

The number of red-light running violations decreased by 25 per cent from 17,508 in the first half of 2024 to 13,073 in the first half of 2025.

However, the number of red-light running accidents, including those that resulted in fatalities, increased by 38 per cent to 65 in the first half of 2025, from 47 in the first half of 2024.

The police reminded motorists to reduce their speed when approaching traffic junctions, to watch out for hazards even if the lights are green, and to allow sufficient time to stop safely when traffic lights change.

Since January 2024, the Traffic Police have been facilitating the mandatory installation of speed limiters on lorries with a maximum laden weight of between 3,500kg and 12,000kg.

This road safety initiative ensures lorries do not exceed the speed limit of 60km per hour.

Companies operating lorries in the category must prioritise speed limiter installation through authorised agents, with the first deadline on Jan 1, 2026, the police said.

Said the police: "This accident serves as a reminder for companies to foster a strong safety culture among their drivers, emphasising the importance of adhering to traffic signals and road rules."

