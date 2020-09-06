218 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 6 in community

SINGAPORE - There are 218 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon (June 9), taking Singapore's total to 38,514.

These include six community cases and all are work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Migrant workers living in dormitories comprise the other cases.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night by MOH.

On Monday, there were two unlinked community cases among the 386 new cases: a 26-year-old Singaporean and a 59-year-old work pass holder from Switzerland.

Both men were tested after they sought medical treatment at public health preparedness clinics. The Singaporean began showing symptoms on May 30 while the Swiss national began onset of symptoms on June 2.

The remaining 384 new cases were migrant workers staying in dormitories.

There were no imported cases and 99 per cent of the new cases are linked to known clusters.

Four new clusters were announced in dormitories at 216 Tagore Lane, 9B Tech Park Crescent, 16 Tech Park Crescent and 115 Tuas View Walk 1.

The daily average for new community cases has increased to nine in the past week from three the week before.

In the same period, the number of unlinked cases has also increased, from an average of two cases each day in the week before to four each day in the past week.

Another 482 patients were discharged on Monday, bringing the total number of patients who have recovered to 25,359.

Twenty-five have died from Covid-19 complications here. Nine who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected nearly 7.19 million people. More than 408,000 people have died.

