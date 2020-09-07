22 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, lowest daily figure in nearly 6 months

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 22 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Monday (Sept 7), the lowest daily number since mid-March.

Based on MOH's investigations, there is one case in the community who is a Work Pass holder.

There are also three imported cases. They had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice since they arrived in Singapore.

MOH said it is still working through the details of the cases and will share further updates tonight.

This takes Singapore's total number of Covid-19 cases to 57,044.

editor@asiaone.com

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.