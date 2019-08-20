22 proposed changes made by the tripartite workgroup on older workers that the Government will fully implement

One of the key themes of PM Lee Hsien Loong's National Day Rally 2019 speech was the government's aim of supporting the wish of older workers in Singapore to continue working in their golden years.

Towards this end, PM Lee explained that the Tripartite Workgroup on Older Workers was formed in 2018 to study how to best do so. PM Lee said that the Workgroup has delivered its final report and recommendations, which the government has accepted in full.

The entire report was released to the media yesterday, which consists of a whopping 22 recommendations, including the 4 key recommendations that PM Lee covered in his National Day Rally 2019 speech.

Here's an outline on all 22 recommendations, explained in as little words as possible.

9 RECOMMENDATIONS TO KEEP RETIREMENT AND RE-EMPLOYMENT FRAMEWORK RELEVANT

#1 "Both the Retirement Age and Re-employment Age remain relevant. They ensure that Singaporeans can remain active in work for as long as they are able and wish to, while businesses can continue to tap on a pool of experienced older workers."

The Workgroup reaffirms the validity and usefulness of the statutory Retirement Age and Re-Employment Age to safeguard the interests of older workers as well as expand the labour pool for companies.

#2 "Both the Retirement Age and Re-employment Age should be raised by three years to 65 and 70 respectively. This is a realistic goal, taking into account improvements in healthy life expectancy, the better-educated and higher-skilled workers today, and enhanced organisational capacity to manage older workers well."