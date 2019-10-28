22-year-old man arrested over double murder of relatives in Commonwealth Avenue block

Police officers seen on the 7th floor of Blk 7A Commonwealth Ave on Oct 27, 2019.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Clara Chong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 22-year-old man was arrested on Sunday evening over the murder of two women, aged 56 and 90, who are related to him.

He is expected to be charged in court on Monday (Oct 28).

The police said they were alerted to a case of two unnatural deaths at Block 7A in Commonwealth Avenue at 7.24pm.

Both women were found lying motionless and were pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The police have classified the case as murder. Investigations have revealed that both the deceased and the suspect were related.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said two other persons were taken to the National University Hospital in ambulances.

Neighbours said they heard a commotion on the ground floor of the Housing Board block at about 7pm, with a group of people shouting and screaming.

Passers-by told The Straits Times that they called the police after the suspect started attacking other members of the public on the ground floor of the block.

The suspect, who was in a singlet and shorts and was barefoot, had been walking in front of a group of people who were headed for prayers nearby, when he suddenly turned around and assumed a fighting position, said eyewitness K.C. Lam, 49.

“He looked very aggressive from his eye contact, and when I tried to calm him down, he turned violent,” said Mr Lam, adding that the suspect’s right hand was stained with blood.

Another passer-by, Mr Han Dong Guang, 63, said the suspect told Mr Lam: “Call the Government to talk to me.”

Mr Lam said that once the suspect threw the first punch at him, others joined in to try to calm him down and subdue him, but he attacked them instead.

“He was trying to challenge everybody, he had a very aggressive pose and he was saying something but I couldn’t understand him,” he added.

It took four people to subdue the suspect and pin him down to the ground before the police arrived, Mr Lam said. “I can’t imagine what would have happened if he had ended up at the bus stop.” 

Police officers were seen gathering evidence at two adjacent units on the seventh floor of the block. 

Investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
crime Murder/Manslaughter

TRENDING

Condo resident who yelled at security officers: Man&#039;s employer looking into matter
Condo resident who yelled at security officers: Man's employer looking into matter
Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu &#039;masters&#039; in one night, both within 72 seconds
Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu 'masters' in one night, both within 72 seconds
Manny Pacquiao meets Jack Ma again... and they FaceTime Jet Li at dinner
Manny Pacquiao meets Jack Ma again... and they FaceTime Jet Li at dinner
63-year-old man found dead in Ang Mo Kio flat, 53-year-old woman arrested for murder
63-year-old man found dead in Ang Mo Kio flat, 53-year-old woman arrested for murder
Japanese club host attacks woman after she criticised his singing
Japanese club host attacks woman after she criticised his singing
Dear Thelma: Cheating wife blames husband for her infidelity
Dear Thelma: Cheating wife blames husband for her infidelity
Day trips from Taipei: Where to visit for hot springs, hiking and local street food
Day trips from Taipei: Where to visit for hot springs, hiking and local street food
LTA takes action against man who drove car on ECP footpath and cycling path
LTA takes action against man who drove car on ECP footpath and cycling path
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she&#039;s a competitive bodybuilder
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she's a competitive bodybuilder
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
Once a K-pop idol, ex-SKarf member Tasha Low became a sales manager and is now making her comeback
Former K-pop idol and SKarf member Tasha Low making her comeback in Singapore
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
10 local-inspired high tea deals in Singapore that will make your weekends better
10 local-inspired high tea deals in Singapore that will make your weekends better
17 subtle (and not so subtle) signs your mother-in-law hates you
17 subtle (and not so subtle) signs your mother-in-law hates you
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

Home Works

Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Thai man&#039;s fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings, charity steps in to help
Thai man's fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho&#039;s first grandson
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho's first grandson
Nothing is coming between Giddens Ko and chicken rice this time
Nothing is coming between Jiubadao and Tian Tian chicken rice this time

SERVICES