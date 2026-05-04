Man to be charged for alleged loan shark harassment in 3 locations

A 22-year-old man will be charged in court on Tuesday (May 5) for his alleged involvement in several cases of loan shark harassment.

Police said in a news release on Monday night that they were alerted to such cases at two residential units along Bedok North Avenue 3 and Whampoa Drive, and an industrial unit at Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2.

Photographs of the alleged crime scenes provided by the police show the main gates and doors of the affected units splashed with red paint.

There were also debtor notes asking the victims to pay up.

Offices from Bedok Police Division and the Police Operations Command Centre established the identity of the man through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, arresting him within 12 hours of the first report being made.

A total of three debtor's notes, one mobile phone and one can of paint were seized from the man as case exhibits.

The offence of loan shark harassment carries a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, imprisonment of up to five years, and up to six strokes of the cane.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loan sharks and not work with or assist them in any way.

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