22,000 cicadas caught in Tampines Changkat since March; other towns to learn from bug control effort

SINGAPORE — Light traps which draw cicadas away from homes have proven effective in managing the insect swarms, with the devices responsible for most of the estimated 22,000 insects caught in the Tampines Changkat area since March.

Deployed across 18 Housing Board blocks, the traps were used to attract cicadas which had moulted — thus transforming into adults — and led to the insects' capture at the affected blocks.

This was among a slew of measures trialled as part of a five-month initiative aimed at finding new ways to control the seasonal swarms of cicadas.

In 2026, the seasonal emergence of the orange-winged cicada (Asianopleura fulvigera) in Tampines Changkat — where complaints about their annual swarms have risen since 2018 began in February.

While cicadas are harmless to humans, they can emerge by the hundreds and fly into people's homes, with some species emitting calls at up to 120 decibels — equivalent to the noise from a chainsaw.

In a joint media release on July 5, the People's Association, Tampines Town Council and the National Parks Board said the initiative had concluded with encouraging results, with residents observing less noise and fewer nuisances.

A task force studying the orange-winged species had also undertaken other efforts to manage the insects, they noted.

These measures included wrapping more than 500 trees with aluminium foil or plastic wrap, while laying tarpaulin or mats at the base of the trees.

The tarpaulin and mats helped reduce the number of cicada nymphs emerging from the ground, while the foil and wrap stopped those that emerged from climbing onto the trees to begin moulting.

The pilot also provided an opportunity to better understand the cicadas in Tampines, the organisations said.

"Site assessments conducted since February yielded preliminary observations, including possible associations with specific tree species and the presence of localised emergence hot spots," they said in the release.

"Variations in the cicada numbers across the surveyed areas suggest that factors such as tree age and composition, landscape and habitat characteristics, and local environmental conditions may influence population density," they noted.

Continued monitoring and a better understanding of the cicada's population dynamics and interactions with its environment would support the development of more targeted interventions, they added, noting limited studies on the species here.

Findings will allow the task force to better prepare for future cicada emergence events, they said.

The organisations noted that while tree pruning — which could remove branches containing cicada eggs — was explored as a potential additional measure, there are currently no methods to reliably identify such branches.

The task force is looking into ways to identify trees with cicada eggs, with pruning timed to occur during the potential egg-laying and incubation period.

The targeted use of new pesticides could also be considered as an additional measure for severely affected areas, they said.

Applied to affected trees, these pesticides would target insects that feed on the treated plants and could be more effective against younger cicada nymphs feeding on root sap.

However, further evaluation is required as pesticide use could have unintended consequences on other insects as well as residents who come into contact with such trees, the organisations said.

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"Before implementation, the task force will thoroughly review the use of new pesticides to ensure that they can be applied in a targeted manner with minimal impact on non-target biodiversity," they said.

Findings will be shared with other towns also facing similar challenges with cicadas, said Tampines Changkat MP Desmond Choo, who leads the cicada management task force.

The towns can together improve the management of future cicada seasons, added Choo, who is also Minister of State for Defence.

"The cicada season may be over, but the work continues," he said.

Ricky Cheong, who has lived in Tampines Street 33 for about 30 years, said he first noticed the cicadas becoming a problem in 2021, when swarms of the insects were drawn to the lights along the corridor outside his flat.

The situation has improved in recent months, said the 65-year-old school attendant who would catch and release the insects when they flew into his flat.

While he supports efforts to keep them at bay, he is concerned about the possible side effects from the use of pesticides.

"The birds eat (the cicadas) too, so this could affect their life cycle," he said.

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This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.