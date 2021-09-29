2,268 new Covid-19 cases on Sept 29; 8 seniors die from complications

SINGAPORE - Eight Singaporeans aged between 72 and 90 have died from complications due to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Sept 29).

They comprise five Singaporean men and three Singaporean women, six of whom were unvaccinated. One was partially vaccinated, and another was inoculated against the virus.

The latest deaths bring the total number of people who have died of Covid-19 this month to 38, compared with 18 last month.

It was the tenth straight day deaths from Covid-19 were reported.

So far, 93 people in Singapore have died because of the virus.

There were 2,268 new Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore on Wednesday.

Of these, 1,810 were in the community and 448 were among dormitory residents. The remaining 10 were imported cases.

The latest figures come a day after the number of new cases surpassed the 2,000 mark to hit 2,236.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 94,043.