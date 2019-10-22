23 people taken to hospital after accident involving lorry and van at Admiralty Road West

Twenty-three people were taken to hospital after a lorry and van collided along Admiralty Road West on Monday morning (Oct 21).

Stomp contributor Lim alerted Stomp to the accident and shared photos he took while he was rushing to work at about 9.15am.

"The van was carrying helpers and the lorry was carrying foreign workers," he said.

"Some of them had suffered scratches and they all were panicking.

"I couldn't help as I was rushing to work but an ambulance soon arrived to tend to the victims."

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident at about 9.07am.

Twenty-three people, aged between 21 and 37, were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and Tan Tock Seng Hospital, a police spokesman said.

Police investigations are ongoing.