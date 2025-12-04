23-year-old man found with vape at Woodlands Checkpoint charged with trafficking Kpods

A 23-year-old man was charged in court on Thursday (Dec 4) with trafficking 28 etomidate-laced vapes, also known as Kpods.

Basil Wang Zhuang Zhen was found with a disposable vape when he drove into Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint on Tuesday evening, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Thursday.

HSA officers then conducted a raid at his home in Marsiling in the early hours of Wednesday.

A total of 33 e-vaporisers and pods, 104 bottles of cough syrup as well as prescription medicines including over 3,500 tablets of diazepam and codeine phosphate were discovered and seized by HSA. Diazepam is an anti-anxiety medicine while codeine is used as a cough suppressant.

HSA said Wang intended to sell 28 of the vape pods, along with all the cough syrup and all the prescription tablets.

Lab tests by HSA confirmed that the pods contained etomidate, which is a Class C controlled drug.

Investigations are ongoing, said HSA, adding that charges for the alleged supply of cough syrup and prescription medicines are also pending.

Wang's case will be heard in court again on Jan 14. If found guilty of his Kpod trafficking charge, Wang faces between two and 10 years' jail, along with mandatory caning of two to five strokes.

In its statement on Thursday, HSA said it takes a serious view of e-vaporiser and etomidate trafficking offences, and illegal activities involving health products.

Those found guilty of importing etomidate-laced vapes face between three and 20 years' jail, along with mandatory caning of five to 15 strokes.

Sellers and distributors of Kpods face between two and 10 years' jail, along with mandatory caning of two to five strokes.

Meanwhile, the penalty for importing, manufacturing and/or supplying illegal health products is up to two years' jail and/or a fine of up to $50,000.

