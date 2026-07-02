230 suspects rounded up by police for roles in 713 scam cases; $9m lost by victims

A total of 230 suspects believed to have been involved in scams as scammers or money mules were rounded up in a police dragnet between June 18 and July 1.

The suspects — 159 men and 71 women — are aged between 16 and 77.

They are believed to have been involved in more than 713 scam cases, with victims losing around $9 million.

The cases comprised mainly e-commerce scams, friend impersonation scams, job scams, government official impersonation scams, investment scams and rental scams, said the police in a media release on Tuesday (July 2).

The suspects are being investigated for the offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

The two-week police operation was conducted by the police's Commercial Affairs Department and all seven land divisions.

The offence of cheating is punishable by up to 10 years' jail and a fine.

Money laundering carries a penalty of up to 10 years' imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $500,000.

Carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service without a license is punishable by a fine of up to $125,000 and/or up to three years' jail.

Scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates also face mandatory caning of between six and 24 strokes.

Meanwhile, scam mules who enable scammers by laundering scam proceeds, providing SIM cards and providing Singpass credentials face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

Anyone found to have been involved in mule-related offences may also face restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions to prevent further facilitation of scams.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

Anyone with information on scams may call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com