230 Zhenghua Primary students hit by food poisoning

In a third incident of food poisoning this month, 230 pupils from Zhenghua Primary School suffered from gastroenteritis last Wednesday and Thursday.

In a joint statement yesterday, the Ministry of Health and the Singapore Food Agency said the case is currently under investigation.

They added: "As part of the investigation, a joint inspection of the school canteen was conducted on 17 April 2019. Sixteen food handlers were sent for stool screening.

"Food and environmental swabs were also taken for laboratory analysis."

Of the 230 pupils, two were hospitalised but have since been discharged.

More than 90 per cent of the affected pupils have recovered and returned to school on Monday. The affected pupils suffered nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, a woman who only wanted to be known as Ms Liang, 55, said she spent $120 on medical fees for her son, a Primary 4 pupil at Zhenghua who had to take one day of sick leave.

The housewife said of her son: "On Wednesday morning, he vomited at home. I didn't want him to go to school, but he insisted on going to the basketball game, so he went to class. However, at 11 o'clock, he vomited in class and the teacher called me to take him to the doctor."

Zhenghua Primary School had issued a statement earlier, saying: "Since the incident, we have closed the school canteen from 18 April.

"The canteen resumed partial operations on Wednesday, April 24, and will resume full operations on Monday, April 29.

"In the meantime, the school has engaged a licensed caterer to bring in packed food for the students during recess and lunch time."

In addition, the school has also disinfected shared spaces, water dispensers, the canteen and classrooms of the affected pupils.

The school added: "Our Food Hygiene Officer also conducts regular checks of the canteen stalls."

There has been a string of food poisoning cases since February, but this month has been particularly bad.

In early April, more than 20 students at Ridge View Residential College at the National University of Singapore (NUS) fell ill after eating food from the accommodation's dining hall.

Last week, five students from student residence Prince George's Park House at NUS also developed symptoms of gastroenteritis.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.