Over $8.9 million lost in 676 scams: 239 persons, including 15-year-old, under police investigation

A 15-year-old is among 239 persons being investigated by the police for their alleged involvement in scams following an islandwide operation between April 9 and 22.

In a statement on Thursday (April 23), police said the operation, involving officers from their Commercial Affairs Department and the seven Police Land Divisions, resulted in the arrest of 162 men and 77 women, aged between 15 and 85.

They are believed to be involved in more than 676 cases of scams, including e-commerce, friend impersonation, job, government official impersonation, investment and rental.

Victims reportedly lost over $8.9 million.

The alleged offenders are being investigated for cheating, money laundering, and providing payment services without a licence.

The offence of cheating carries up to 10 years' imprisonment and a fine, while money laundering carries up to 10 years' imprisonment, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

Since Dec 30 last year, scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates face mandatory caning of at least six strokes, up to 24 strokes.

Scam mules who enable scammers by laundering scam proceeds, providing sim cards and providing Singpass credentials will face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

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editor@asiaone.com