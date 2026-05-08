Malaysian woman to be charged for allegedly helping scam syndicate collect jewellery

A 26-year-old Malaysian woman will be charged in court on Saturday (May 9) over her alleged role in a scam involving the impersonation of Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) officials.

Following her arrest on Thursday, the number of Malaysians caught in Singapore for allegedly helping scam syndicates to collect cash and valuables since March this year now stands at 23.

Her arrest follows that of a 29-year-old man, who was nabbed for assisting a crime syndicate to collect a Rolex watch worth over $108,000. He was charged on May 4.

Modus operandi

Police said they received a report on May 6 from a female victim who had received a call from an unknown person claiming to be from MAS.

The victim was told that her identity had been misused to purchase insurance. She was given a number to contact to cancel the insurance policy when she denied any knowledge of the matter.

Similar to cases reported earlier, the victim was told during the second call that she is being investigated for being part of a scam syndicate.

She was also made to surrender her money and valuables for "investigation purposes", to which she complied, and ended up handing over all her jewellery to the Malaysian woman in the vicinity of Telok Blangah.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had been tasked by unknown individuals, believed to be part of a transnational crime syndicate, to collect the jewellery from scam victims before taking them back to Malaysia.

Police said they arrested the woman a day after receiving the report through extensive ground enquiries and follow-up investigations.

Jewellery which are believed to belong to other scam victims and several fake staff passes were seized from her as case exhibits.

If found guilty of assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct, the suspect could be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $100,000, or both.

Stop and tell someone

Members of the public are also reminded that government officials will never ask anyone to transfer money over the phone, request bank details, transfer a call to the police, or instruct anyone to install mobile apps from unofficial app stores.

If in doubt, they may call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

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editor@asiaone.com