Suspected Pokemon trading card scammer arrested; 21 victims report losing $69k

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Feb 9) for his suspected involvement in scams relating to Pokemon trading cards, the police said on Wednesday.

The alleged scammer had allegedly advertised pre-order sales of Pokemon trading cards on Telegram, racking up 21 reports from victims who lost at least $69,000.

The suspect purportedly became uncontactable after receiving payments via bank transfer or PayNow, or gave excuses for delays in delivery of the cards.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division identified the alleged seller and arrested him on Monday.

The suspect will be charged in court on Wednesday with cheating, which carries a punishment of up to 10 years' jail and a fine.

"The police takes a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law, said the police in a news release on Wednesday.

Under enhanced penalties, which came into effect from Dec 30 last year, scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates will face mandatory caning of at least six strokes, up to a maximum of 24 strokes.

The police urged the public to be careful when making online purchases. "If the price is too good to be true, it probably is. Purchase only from authorised sellers or reputable sources, especially for high-value items."

They also advised the public to avoid making advance payments or direct bank transfers to a purported seller, as these do not offer buyer protection.

Buyers are also cautioned to be wary of red flags in listings claiming to offer a better or faster deal if bank transfer payments are made directly to purported sellers.

Members of the public can call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799 if in doubt.

