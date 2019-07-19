24-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident with car in Tampines

SINGAPORE - A 24-year-old man died after his motorcycle was involved in an accident with a car in Tampines on Wednesday night (July 17).
The police said that they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Tampines Street 32 and Tampines Avenue 2 at 10.02pm on Wednesday.
The motorcyclist, who was unconscious, was taken to Changi General Hospital where he died from his injuries.
The driver of the car, a 29-year-old man, was arrested for causing death by a negligent act.
The police are investigating the case.
This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.
More aboutAccidents - Traffic death
news POST
Purchase this article for republication.