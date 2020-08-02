24 years' jail for man, 55, who sexually abused stepdaughter for 6 years

SINGAPORE - Over a period of six years, when she was between eight and 14 years old, a girl was sexually abused by her stepfather, who sneaked into her room two to three nights a week to violate her.

Even after he stopped, she carried the burden of the abuse for the next four years, until she suffered a mental breakdown and disclosed what her stepfather had done to her.

On Friday (Feb 7), the victim, now 20, cried in court when the man, now 55, apologised to her after he was sentenced to 24 years' jail.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual assault by penetration of a minor, with another eight charges taken into consideration.

The High Court heard that the victim was seven years old when her mother married the accused in 2006.

The family moved into a flat with one bedroom the following year.

The victim slept in the room with her older brother and younger sister, while the couple slept in the living room.

In 2008, when she was eight, her stepfather started sexually abusing her shortly after her older brother moved out to live with their biological father.

The accused worked as a cleaner from 6am to noon, while the victim's mother worked at a factory and was on a shift that saw her returning home close to midnight.