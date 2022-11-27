25-year-old expat in Singapore spends close to $1,000 a day, has netizens questioning her job

What's it like having a "budget" of close to $1,000 to spend in a day?

Just ask Megan Vasquez, who goes by the handle Meggiemanifest on TikTok.

In a video titled "What I spend in a day" posted on Tuesday (Nov 22), Vasquez detailed how her expenses stacked up within 24 hours.

While it's not clear if the sum is a daily occurrence or an occasional splurge, some of the items on the list included $116 per day for rent, hired help for $160 to cook and clean (once a week), $29 for a pilates class and $46 for her dog's swim session.

It was evidently a day for self-love, as she also dropped $288 at a beauty salon where she got her lashes done and $90 for a mani-pedi.

Her meals though, were decidedly more wallet-friendly, costing less than $10 each.

What also raised netizens' eyebrows was the $29 that day which 25-year-old Vasquez said was spent on an "online manifestation course".

Granted, she isn't just splashing out the cash. $200 of the total $977.80 spent that day was squirrelled away into savings and investments, according to Vasquez — which in itself is a pretty impressive figure.

AsiaOne has reached out to Vasquez for more information.

Vasquez's video has attracted more than 26,000 views since it was posted. The eye-watering amount definitely had netizens questioning what Vasquez worked as and how she is able to afford her seemingly luxurious lifestyle at such a young age.

A second video shared on Friday revealed how she spent $909.08 in one day, which still included $200 going toward her savings.

In replies addressing queries and criticisms, the Filipino-American expat revealed that she works as a "regional client manager" at a tech company while her husband is in "corporate real estate".

She also shared the couple's multiple income streams outside of their day jobs.

For Vasquez, this includes being an "accountability coach", owning a monetised YouTube channel producing ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) content as well as creating customised ASMR videos for those who request for them.

The couple also own property in the Philippines, which they rent out.

A "bonus" income stream, she says, also "trickles in" through a book she wrote about her dealing with her dog's death.

In a video reply to a comment which seemed to throw shade at the mention of her online manifestation course, Vasquez stated that she's a firm believer in the power of visualisation, which includes the creation of "vision boards".

"If what I say or do doesn't resonate with you, that's completely okay," she added, sharing in another video how manifestation helped turn her dream of moving to Singapore from New York City into reality.

Vasquez, who recently celebrated her birthday, also shared that the cost of her yacht party — complete with a full bar and bartenders — came up to $4,644.93.

Guess dreams really can come true.

