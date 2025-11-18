25-year-old arrested for attempting to smuggle vapes at Woodlands Checkpoint

A 25-year-old Singaporean man was arrested after attempting to smuggle e-vaporiser pods into Singapore via a Malaysia-registered car on Nov 6.

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers directed the vehicle for enhanced checks, where they uncovered nine e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate packed into a ziplock bag and concealed in a backpack. The backpack belonged to the Singaporean passenger.

The man was arrested for e-vaporiser and suspected drug-related offences, according to ICA in a statement posted to Facebook on Monday (Nov 17).

The case has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

The Central Narcotics Bureau is also investigating the man for suspected consumption of controlled drugs.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority's Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board's I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/. For more support to quit vaping: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

