25-year-old NSman who collapsed during NS FIT exercise session died of coronary artery disease

The cause of death of an operationally ready national serviceman (NSman) who participated in a Health Promotion Board's (HPB) quick high intensity interval training (HIIT) session is coronary artery disease.

In a joint news release on Monday (March 7), HPB and the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said that the finding was determined by a post-mortem examination.

The 25-year-old NSman collapsed at West Coast Park on March 2. He was taken to National University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead nearly two hours later at 9.21pm.

All HPB Quick HIIT sessions – part of the NS FIT programme – will remain suspended until further notice as a review of safety practices is ongoing, said HPB and Mindef.

"Mindef, the Singapore Armed Forces and HPB continues to assist the family in their time of grief."

NSman was attentive to health, would run regularly

Family members of the NSman had reacted to his death with shock and puzzlement, reported Shin Min Daily News.

They were also not aware that the Singapore permanent resident, who hailed from Malaysia, had been diagnosed with high cholesterol during his full-time National Service (NS) seven years ago.

In an interview with the Chinese daily, the NSman's cousin-in-law said that the deceased was attentive to his health and would run regularly despite being a full-time truck driver.

Adding that his relative had voluntarily participated in the HIIT session after work, the 30-year-old said: "We understand that [he] chose to participate in the programme. Exercise is not a bad thing, and we do not blame anyone."

While revealing that the NSman had just gotten married a year ago, his cousin-in-law added that he was grateful towards the authorities and a bus company for making sure that the family would be able to travel from Johor to Singapore for his funeral.

