25-year-old Singaporean killed in Malaysia car accident

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean woman was killed in a traffic accident in Malaysia on Friday night after the car she was in skidded and rammed into a guard rail.

The Star reported on Saturday that Ms Huang Kaiting, 25, died at the scene of the accident, which occurred at KM208 of the North-South Expressway at 11.30pm.

The Malaysian newspaper, quoting Alor Gajah Superintendent Arshad Abu, said Ms Huang was travelling from Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur.

He said the other passenger, Mr Kenneth Fong Zeng Yip, 27, who is also Singaporean, was not hurt.

The driver of the car, Mr Muhammad Hilmi Abdul Rahim, 28, who is also from Singapore, sustained leg injuries, said Supt Arshad, adding that the accident is under investigation.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.