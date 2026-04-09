251 scam suspects investigated following police operation; victims lost over $3.9 million

A total of 172 men and 79 women, aged between 16 and 84, are under investigation for their suspected involvement in scams as scammers or money mules following a island-wide operation from March 26 to April 8.

In a statement on Thursday (April 9), police said the operation involved officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven Police Land Divisions, and it targeted suspects believed to be linked to more than 665 scam cases.

These scams include e-commerce, friend impersonation, job, government official impersonation, investment, and rental.

Victims reportedly lost a total of over $3.9 million.

The alleged offenders are being investigated for cheating, money laundering, and providing payment services without a licence.

The offence of cheating carries up to 10 years' imprisonment and a fine, while money laundering carries up to 10 years' imprisonment, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

Since Dec 30 last year, scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates face mandatory caning of at least six strokes, up to 24 strokes.

Scam mules who enable scammers by laundering scam proceeds, providing sim cards and providing Singpass credentials will face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com