262 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 9 in the community

There are 262 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon (June 21), taking Singapore's total to 42,095.

They include nine community cases, of whom three are Singaporeans or permanent residents and six are work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the vast majority of the other cases on Sunday, said MOH.

More details will be announced on Sunday night.

On Saturday, the ministry said that only one Covid-19 patient is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Before that, there was only one such patient in ICU on June 13, and two since June 14.

The number of such patients in ICU has been on a decline since it peaked on April 10 with 32.

MOH said that cases continue to be picked up among work permit holders staying in dorms, due to extensive testing there as part of the process to verify and test the status of all workers.

The ministry added that the number of new cases in the community has decreased from an average of eight two weeks ago to four in the past week. In the same period, the average number of unlinked community cases per day has fallen from three cases to two.

Two new community cases were confirmed on Saturday. They were both asymptomatic and tested positive in serological tests, which indicate likely past infections, said MOH.

One of them was a 34-year-old Bangladeshi man who is a contact of four other confirmed cases and had already been quarantined at a government quarantine facility.

He had been swabbed during quarantine to verify his status, even though he was asymptomatic.

The other new patient was a 46-year-old Indian national who is unlinked to previous cases. He was picked up as a result of proactive screening and surveillance and was tested as he works in essential services.

There were no new clusters of infection reported on Saturday.

With 765 new cases discharged on Saturday, 34,214 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 185 remain in hospital, while 7,398 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 10 who tested positive have died of other causes.

