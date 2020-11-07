268 alleged scammers and money mules under police investigation after islandwide operation

SINGAPORE - More than 250 people are being investigated for being alleged scammers or money mules following a two-week enforcement operation by the police.

Those under investigation comprised 177 men and 91 women, aged between 15 and 73.

In a statement on Saturday (Nov 7), police said victims purportedly lost over $3 million to the suspects, who are believed to be involved in 542 cases, comprising largely of loan, e-commerce and Internet love scams.

The police said the islandwide operation was conducted between Oct 24 and Nov 6 by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions.

Anyone convicted of cheating under section 420 of the Penal Code can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Those convicted of money laundering under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and other Serious Crimes Act (Confiscation of Benefits) Act) can be imprisoned for up to 10 years and fined up to $500,000.

Police have reminded the public that they can avoid being an accomplice to crimes by always rejecting requests to use their bank account or mobile lines otherwise they will be held accountable if these are linked to illegal transactions.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit this website or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the Police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online here.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.