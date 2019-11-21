27 months' jail for AMKTC ex-GM

SINGAPORE - A former general manager of Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) was sentenced on Wednesday (Nov 20) to a total of 27 months' jail, or two years and three months, over corruption offences.

Wong Chee Meng, 59, received about $50,000 in bribes from a director of two construction firms.

The director, Chia Sin Lan, 64, who was from 19-ANC Enterprise and 19-NS2 Enterprise, was sentenced to 21 months' jail, or one year and nine months.

The two firms were each fined $75,000.

On March 25, the pair pleaded guilty to corruption charges, ending a trial that started in September last year.

Wong and Chia each admitted to three counts of corruption involving more than $75,300.

The first charge was over a $13,500 discount on a Toyota Corolla Altis owned by 19-ANC and sold to Wong.

The second charge was for offences amalgamated over the payments to Wong's mistress which totalled $27,800.

The third charge covers entertainment expenses such as those incurred at KTV lounges and massage parlours, which amounted to over $34,000.

Two other charges - the free use of a mobile phone line which Chia gave Wong, and work he found for Wong's daughter-in-law - were considered during sentencing.

These bribes amounted to more than $10,700. Chia had also pleaded guilty to a charge each against his firms of conspiring to bribe Wong.

Chia had given the bribes to Wong between 2014 and 2016 to further the business interests of his firms.

In exchange, the younger man used his position to influence the outcome of tenders which Chia's firms were bidding for, such as by instructing staff to adjust tender scores in their favour.

Wong, also known as Victor, was AMKTC's general manager from 2013 to 2016.