27 Singaporeans among 34 people wanted for suspected links to Cambodia scam ring

Local police have put out arrest warrants for 27 Singaporeans allegedly involved in a scam syndicate operating from Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The Singaporean suspects, who are all male, are believed to be behind cases of Government official impersonation scams targeted at fellow Singaporeans, said the police in a statement on Wednesday (Oct 29).

Seven Malaysians are also believed to be part of the same syndicate, which has allegedly cheated at least $41 million from victims in at least 438 cases.

Singapore police said in a statement on Wednesday that it conducted a joint enforcement operation with the Cambodian National Police on Sept 9 against the organised criminal group (OCG).

After the raid in Cambodia, 12 Singaporeans, two Malaysians and one Philippine national were arrested in Singapore and charged on Sept 11 for being members of a locally linked OCG.

The additional 27 Singaporean and seven Malaysian suspects were subsequently identified by Singapore police.

All 34 suspects are not in Singapore, and the local police said it is working with Interpol to issue Red Notices against them. A Red Notice is an international request to law enforcement agencies to locate and arrest wanted persons.

Investigations against this OCG are ongoing.

The public can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or +65 6255 0000 for overseas callers or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness if they have information on the whereabouts of the suspects.

"The SPF will spare no effort to pursue criminals who base their operations locally or overseas and target Singapore. We will work closely with foreign law enforcement agencies to bring them to justice."

