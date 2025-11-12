27-year-old motorcyclist dies after collision on PIE, driver arrested

A 27-year-old motorcyclist died following an accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Monday (Nov 10).

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to an accident along the PIE towards Changi Airport after the Lorong 6 Toa Payoh exit at around 10.25am.

The motorcyclist was conveyed to Tan Tong Seng Hospital, SCDF added.

The police also said that the motorcyclist was unconscious when taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries and died.

The 31-year-old car driver involved in the accident was arrested for driving without reasonable consideration and causing death, the police added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:725162]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com