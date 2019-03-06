270 F&B outlets in Singapore phasing out plastic straws by July 1

SINGAPORE - In a major step to cut plastic waste in the local food and beverage (F&B) sector, some 270 F&B outlets will stop providing plastic straws from July 1.

The outlets, owned by 31 companies, will provide straws to customers only on request or for specific medical reasons, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) said on Monday (June 3).

They include all 53 restaurants and bars in hotels under the Accor Group, such as Raffles, Fairmont and Swissotel The Stamford, as well as the 24 F&B outlets in the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Safari and Jurong Bird Park.

Twenty-four PastaMania outlets and eight Nando's restaurants, as well as 15 F&B outlets of Spa Esprit Group, including Tiong Bahru Bakery, will also stop giving out straws.

The move is part of a WWF initiative called Plastic Action (Pact), supported by the National Environment Agency and Zero Waste SG.

Mr Kim Stengert, WWF Singapore's chief of strategic communication and external relations, said this is "a strong signal that businesses are starting to take responsibility for the plastics that they use... and we encourage more brands to join".