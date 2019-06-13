$270 million in Medisave top-ups for eligible Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation seniors in July

The Merdeka Generation Package, which was announced at this year's Budget, encourages seniors to stay active and also aims to provide greater assurance for healthcare costs.

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans from the Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation will receive Medisave top-ups of between $200 and $800 next month.

The 2019 Medisave top-ups will cost the Government a total of $270 million, the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Health said in a joint statement on Thursday (June 13).

The top-ups can be used to pay for MediShield Life premiums and other Medisave approved insurance plans, hospitalisation, day surgery and approved outpatient treatments.

This will be the first time those in the Merdeka Generation, who were born between 1950 and 1959, will receive their Medisave top-ups.

Those in the Merdeka Generation would have received their eligibility notification letters by early May.

The letter informs them of the benefits that they are eligible for, which includes $200 in Medisave top-ups every year, from this year to 2023.