$270 million in Medisave top-ups for eligible Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation seniors in July

The Merdeka Generation Package, which was announced at this year's Budget, encourages seniors to stay active and also aims to provide greater assurance for healthcare costs.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Ng Huiwen
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans from the Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation will receive Medisave top-ups of between $200 and $800 next month.

The 2019 Medisave top-ups will cost the Government a total of $270 million, the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Health said in a joint statement on Thursday (June 13).

The top-ups can be used to pay for MediShield Life premiums and other Medisave approved insurance plans, hospitalisation, day surgery and approved outpatient treatments.

This will be the first time those in the Merdeka Generation, who were born between 1950 and 1959, will receive their Medisave top-ups.

Those in the Merdeka Generation would have received their eligibility notification letters by early May.

The letter informs them of the benefits that they are eligible for, which includes $200 in Medisave top-ups every year, from this year to 2023.

This year's top-ups for the Merdeka Generation are expected to cost the Government about $100 million.

Meanwhile, senior citizens from the Pioneer Generation will receive their letters informing them of their Medisave top-up amount for this year in the coming week, the statement said.

The amount for each pioneer ranges from $200 to $800 annually for life. The amount will be credited next month.

Singaporeans born in 1934 or earlier will get $800, those born between 1935 and 1939 will receive $600, those born between 1940 and 1944 will get $400, and those born between 1945 and 1949 will receive $200.

The Pioneer Generation Package was introduced in 2014 to thank this group of Singaporeans for their contributions during Singapore's early years.

This is the sixth year that pioneers are receiving their Medisave top-ups.

The letter will also inform them of other benefits that they are eligible for under the Pioneer Generation Package.

The Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation Medisave top-ups are in addition to the Medisave top-ups for Singaporeans aged 65 and above this year, which come under the GST Voucher Scheme.

More details on the Pioneer Generation Package can be found at www.pioneers.sg, and information on the Merdeka Generation Package can be found at www.merdekageneration.sg.

Those with inquiries on either package can call 1800-222-2888 or 1800-650-6060.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

