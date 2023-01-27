271 people, aged 16 to 81, under investigation for scams involving $5.3m

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating 271 people suspected of being the perpetrators or money mules of scams which reported cheated victims of over $5.3 million.

This comes after an operation from Jan 13 to 26 conducted by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions, said the police on Thursday.

A total of 184 men and 87 women, aged between 16 and 81, are believed to be involved in more than 950 cases of scams. They were mainly phishing, e-commerce, job, internet love, investment and government officials impersonation scams.

The suspects are being investigated for cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Those convicted of cheating could face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine, while money laundering carries a jail term not exceeding 10 years, a fine not exceeding $500,000, or both.

Meanwhile, those providing payment services without a licence can be fined up to $125,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

The police said they take a serious stance against any individuals who may be involved in scams.

“To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes,” said the police.

