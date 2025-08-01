28 arrested, luxury cars seized during anti-vice raids

Eight men and 20 women, aged 21 to 61, were cuffed for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities on Wednesday (July 30).

Officers from the police and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority had raided 12 locations island-wide, including Orchard, Boon Lay and Joo Chiat, that day.

Assets seized in the operation totalled over $610,000 and comprise of cash, bank account funds, two luxury cars and 18 luxury watches, as well as two phones, laptops and vice-related paraphernalia, said the police.

Three men between the ages of 30 and 45 who allegedly facilitated the operation of the online vice syndicate will be charged in court on Aug 1 under the Women's Charter 1961.

Investigations against the others are ongoing.

"The police will continue to take tough enforcement actions against those involved in syndicated vice activities and suspend activities that threaten public safety, peace and good order of the community," it said in a statement.

