Over 2,800 vapes, related components found hidden in Singapore car at Tuas Checkpoint

More than 2,800 e‑vaporisers and related components were found concealed in various compartments of a Singapore-registered car at Tuas Checkpoint on Nov 17.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Dec 1), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said officers had directed the car, driven by a 55-year-old Singaporean man, for enhanced checks.

The prohibited items were seized, and the case has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

From Sept 1, the government has tightened its nationwide campaign against vaping by increasing fines for first-time offenders and introducing mandatory rehabilitation for repeat offenders.

First-time offenders can be fined up to $700, while second-time offenders will be required to attend a three-month rehabilitation programme.

Repeat offenders will face prosecution and may be subjected to a maximum fine of $2,000.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

