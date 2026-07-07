29-year-old motorcyclist injured after crashing into KPE wall

A 29-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after crashing into a concrete wall along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Sunday (5 July) morning.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said it was alerted to the accident at about 6.35am. The incident occurred along the KPE in the direction of the Marina Coastal Expressway, before the Nicoll Highway exit.

According to the police, the motorcycle was believed to have skidded on its own.

Dashcam footage posted on Facebook page, Roads SG, show the motorcyclist travelling in the left lane before moving into the centre lane to overtake a car.

After completing the manoeuvre, the motorcyclist returned to the left lane but appeared to lose control and veered into the concrete wall.

The impact caused both the rider and the motorcycle to fall onto the road. The motorcycle then skidded across the lanes, coming to a stop some distance away from the rider, while the rider rolled towards the road shoulder.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne that one person was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com