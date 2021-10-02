2,909 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 8 seniors die from complications, bringing total death toll to 103

SINGAPORE - Eight Singaporeans aged between 66 and 96 have died from complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (Oct 1).

They comprise seven Singaporean men and one Singaporean woman, four of whom were unvaccinated. Two were partially vaccinated, and two were inoculated against the virus.

All of them had various underlying medication conditions, said MOH.

It was the 12th straight day that deaths from Covid-19 were reported, taking Singapore's coronavirus death toll to 103.

There were 2,909 new Covid-19 infections reported on Friday, including 2,079 new infections in the community, 818 new cases in migrant worker dormitories and 12 imported cases.

The local cases included 556 seniors who are above age 60.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 99,430.

MOH on Friday listed 10 active clusters that were under close monitoring.

These include eight migrant worker dormitories, Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, and Woodlands Care Home.

New cases were reported for all 10 clusters.

The largest one was Blue Stars Dormitory off Pioneer Road North, which had 21 new cases, bringing the total to 442.

MOH said the new cases have already been quarantined.

Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre had one new case, bringing the total to 165, while Woodlands Care Home had three new cases, bringing the total to 31.

All 12 imported cases had already been placed on stay-home notice or were isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Seven were detected upon arrival in Singapore, and five developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

As at Friday, 1,356 cases are warded in hospital - four cases fewer than on Thursday.

Of these, 222 needed oxygen supplementation, and 34 are in the intensive care unit.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 214 are seniors above 60, MOH said.

Nearly 4.5 million people, or 82 per cent of the population, are fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

MOH said about 500,000 eligible seniors have been invited to receive their booster doses, and nearly 237,000 people have received their shots.

Another 111,000 have booked their appointments.