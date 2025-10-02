$290k in fines: Over 3,100 Singapore drivers issued summonses for entering Johor without VEP tag

More than 3,100 drivers of Singapore vehicles have been caught entering Johor without a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) tag since Malaysia stepped up enforcement on July 1.

Johor's Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued 3,148 summonses amounting to RM944,400 (S$290,000), reported New Straits Times (NST).

Each summons amounted to RM300, which must be settled before the vehicle is allowed to exit the country, JPJ director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli told local media on Oct 1.

He continued that Singapore motorists must comply with VEP requirements as they are vital for road safety and preventing the misuse of foreign vehicles.

"It allows authorities to monitor vehicles, enforce traffic laws and manage summonses during [Singapore motorists'] stay here. Enforcement will continue to be strengthened," he said.

Aedy added that the VEP scheme also prevents vehicles with invalid road tax and insurance from entering Malaysia.

This scheme is not intended to burden drivers, but to ensure transparency, safety and accountability, he explained.

All foreign vehicles are required to register online for the VEP and install an RFID tag before entering Malaysia.

While this system was put in place in October 2023, a grace period was given until July 1 this year.

Within the first month of full enforcement, nearly 1,500 Singapore drivers were fined over $136,000 for entering Malaysia without a VEP tag.

As of Aug 31, 306,449 private vehicles from Singapore had registered for VEP, according to Aedy.

