2nd industrial fire breaks out 3 hours after blaze in Eunos, firefighter and 1 other person taken to hospital

SINGAPORE – A firefighter was taken to the hospital due to heat exhaustion after an industrial fire broke out at Defu Lane early on Wednesday (April 3) morning.

Another person was also taken to Sengkang General Hospital as a result of the fire, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a Facebook post.

They said they were alerted to the fire at Block 30 Defu Lane 9 at about 12.20am. The Defu Lane incident took place about three hours after a fire in another industrial estate in Eunos, that firefighters put out in about four hours.

SCDF said the second fire involved contents of a two-storey industrial building.

A total of 19 emergency vehicles and about 70 firefighters were deployed, and the fire was extinguished in about two hours.

Five people had evacuated the building before SCDF arrived at the scene.

Two people were assessed for smoke inhalation and one was taken to the Sengkang General Hospital. The other person declined to be taken to the hospital.

A firefighter who experienced heat exhaustion was also taken to Sengkang General Hospital "as a precautionary measure", said SCDF.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.