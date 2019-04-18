2XU Compression Run 2019 organiser delays release of runners' race results due to payment issues

Runners are frustrated with the organiser of the recent 2XU Compression Run Singapore 2019 for withholding race results because of payment issues with its distributor.

A Stomp contributor who participated in the 10km race alerted Stomp to the situation.

The run, organised by Pink Apple Events, was held on Apr 7.

Participants expected race results to be published on the event's website three working days later (Apr 10).

However, runners are still unable to access their results.

The race results page on their website features an announcement saying that the results have already been tabulated but will only be posted "upon fulfilment of a contractual obligation by Key Power International".

It also directs participants to contact the performance sporting goods distributor and retailer for queries.

In response to a Stomp media query, Key Power Sports said: "For the 2XU Compression Run result, there are technical issues and we are doing our best to update as soon as we can."

Pink Apple Events posted a statement on their Facebook page on Wednesday (Apr 17) to "provide some clarity on the situation".

"We understand the frustration and disappointment of not being able to retrieve your race results, especially after months of training and the hard work put in to complete the race," the statement said.

"However, we seek your kind understanding and patience as we continue to work out an amicable solution, with regards to the contractual payment obligations between our client - Key Power International Pte Ltd (KPI), the distributor for 2XU in Singapore, and the respective service providers."

Those affected by the delay have not been appeased by the statement and expressed their dissatisfaction in the comments.

The run involved three races; 5km, 10km and 21.1km, with runners paying up to $70 to participate.

The top prizes ranged from $100 to $700.

"None of the competitive prizes has been realised," said the Stomp contributor.

"The race brought in about 10,000 to 15,000 if I'm not wrong.

"A handful of which flew in from other countries.

"We don't know what the hold up is but there is a whole horde of runners with no official timings."