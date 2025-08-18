3 alleged primary school bullies who sent death threats to classmate's family suspended, may be caned

Three students at Sengkang Green Primary School have been suspended after they allegedly bullied a classmate and threatened to "dissect" her and her family.

A voice message allegedly sent by one of the Primary 3 students was uploaded online by Facebook user Yin Ni, who said she is the victim's mother, on Aug 14.

In the clip, the voice of a young boy can be heard spewing vulgarities and saying, " I might dissect her, I might dissect her into pieces like you.

"So, which one do you want me to do? Dissect her, or end her life in school? Choose one. Either don't want one, I will kill you instead and your husband. (sic)"

In response to media queries, Sengkang Green Primary School said it has engaged with the parents of the three students on their actions, and the students were immediately suspended.

The school will review and take further disciplinary action which may include caning after police have looked into the matter, it said, adding that the students involved have been counselled.

The school also said that its investigations found that the affected student had also engaged in "hurtful behaviours", and it will address them.

It also said a safety plan has been developed for the affected student.

Threats sent after family submitted report to school

Yin said in her post that she is going public to seek justice for her daughter, who has allegedly been subjected to physical and verbal abuse from the three boys in her class for six months.

She claimed that her daughter had reported the bullying to her teachers several times but "received no protection" and was left "vulnerable" as her assigned seat is next to the alleged bullies.

Yin wrote that on July 24, her daughter had allegedly been assaulted after she told a classmate to be quiet during class.

The mother was told by a teacher the next day that both parties had been asked to apologise, that her daughter "agreed not to change seats".

"However, after speaking to my daughter, I learned that she did not agree voluntarily — she had been pressured into accepting it," she said in her post.

The family reported the matter to the school on July 26, and hours later Yin alleged that she began receiving harassing calls and voice messages including death threats.

Yin and her husband lodged a police report and also submitted feedback to the Ministry of Education (MOE). She said school leaders subsequently assured them that appropriate measures will be taken.

But the mother alleged that the student who had given the death threat attempted to assault her daughter again.

Yin pointed out that her daughter has not been attending school as she is too afraid and is receiving psychological support.

She requested for her daughter to be immediately transferred to a safe school environment, and for the bullies to face disciplinary action and undergo psychological counselling.

The police confirmed they have received a report and are looking into the matter.

Victim's mother refutes statement, asks for evidence

After the school's statement was published by Chinese-language media, Yin took to Facebook again on Aug 16, stating that she had not received any reply or safety plan from the school.

Yin also said she was "shocked" to read that the school claimed her daughter had also engaged in inappropriate behaviour that harmed others, and called for evidence supporting the statement to be provided.

"If my daughter did engage in misconduct, I will not cover it up and will fully support MOE's procedures," she wrote.

"Since entering the school from kindergarten, my daughter has never received any such complaint. Just a few months ago, she served as PE Captain, won a government scholarship, and was consistently described by teachers as helpful and thoughtful."

Yin said she reserves the right take legal action if the school does not provide evidence to support its statement.

"From beginning to end, my demand has been simple: that children be able to study and grow in an environment that is safe, respectful, and just. This is not only my daughter's right — it is the most basic right of every student."

AsiaOne has contacted MOE for more infomation.

