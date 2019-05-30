3 alternatives to placing your parents in a nursing home

Singapore's elderly population is projected to grow exponentially. Based on projections from the UN, 47 per cent of Singapore's total population will be aged 65 years or older in 2050.

With the government taking a "your family, your problem" approach, unless you're destitute and can qualify for a welfare home, don't expect welfare payouts during your golden years.

If you're caring for an elderly parent, you may also be raising your own children and building a career at the same time. Faced with space and time constraints, a nursing home seems only practical.

But with news of staff hitting nursing home patients and elderly not wanting to be cared for by strangers, it is also an unpalatable solution for most.

How can we care for ageing parents who don't want to live in a nursing home? Here are 3 alternatives to consider.

1. HAVE YOUR PARENT(S) MOVE IN

There's no higher form of filial piety than to invite your aged parents to live with you. You could free up a room within your own flat, or, if you foresee it to be a permanent and long-term arrangement, invest in a dual-key property.

The sacrifice is that your family members will have to bear the caregiving load. In order to share the duties, everyone can take a caregiving course together.

You may also want to senior-proof your house with rails and grips so that your parents can move around without risking too much injury. It's inexpensive to do so under HDB's EASE programme.