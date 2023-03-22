3 arrested after brawl involving 7 breaks out at Lucky Plaza

Despite Lucky Plaza's auspicious name, these people weren't so lucky after a fight broke out at the mall on Sunday evening (March 19).

In a video clip uploaded onto Singapore Incidents on Tuesday (March 21), several police officers were seen trying to keep the people involved apart.

Someone could be heard shouting "relax" and "stop" in the background.

A man in a light blue shirt and a woman in a white top could be seen tussling with each other throughout the 23-second clip.

In the background, a man in red shoved another man who subsequently fell. A police officer could be seen trying to break them apart.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the police said they came across the fight at around 8.30pm at Lucky Plaza. This incident involved five men, aged from 31 to 63, and two women, aged 41 and 44.

Two women and two men were conscious when taken to the hospital.

A 52-year-old man was subsequently arrested for affray while another two men, aged 31 and 37, were arrested for affray and public nuisance.

Police investigations are ongoing and the two women and two men, aged between 55 and 63, are assisting with investigations.



