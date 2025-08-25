3 arrested for rioting after violent clash at Toa Payoh

Three men were arrested for rioting after a fight broke out in Toa Payoh on Sunday (Aug 24).

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to a case of fighting at Block 10B Lor 7 Toa Payoh at around 9.50am on Aug 24.

Three men — aged between 21 and 30 — were arrested for rioting.

Efforts to trace the remaining subjects involved are underway, they added.

In a video shared on social media, a large group of men are seen brawling at a canteen, believed to be at Toa Payoh Industrial Park.

A few men can be seeing throwing tables and chairs while others engaged in fist fights.

Towards the end of the video, multiple men are also seen fleeing from the canteen towards a HDB block across the road.

The canteen was left in disarray following the clash, with broken glass on the floor and chairs stained with blood, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A few police cars were also reportedly deployed to the scene following the incident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:721538]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com